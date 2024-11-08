Kerala: EC seizes food kits with Rahul, Priyanka photos

The Election Commission's flying squad confiscated food kits bearing images of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala on Thursday, November 7. The seizure took place in the Tholpatty area, near the residence of Congress leader Sasikumar Tholpatty.

A local CPI-M youth wing leader accused the Congress of distributing the kits to sway voters, an allegation denied by the Congress. "Our party does not resort to such tactics to win the election,” stated Congress leaders involved in Priyanka Gandhi's election campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in Kerala on Sunday, has been actively campaigning in Wayanad, addressing multiple rallies daily, drawing large crowds, particularly women.

The Wayanad by-election, scheduled for November 13, sees Priyanka Gandhi contesting against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. Rahul Gandhi, who won the seat in 2019 with a margin of 4.60 lakh and in 2024 with a reduced margin of 3.64 lakh, decided to vacate it for Raebarali, prompting the Congress to field Priyanka Gandhi.