Kerala: DySP, two cops suspended for attending party hosted by goon

The Kerala Police on Monday, May 27 suspended Alappuzha Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and two police personnel who were seen at a party hosted by an alleged criminal at his residence. DySP MG Sabu, posted with the Crime Branch at Alappuzha, and three other police officers, were found feasting at the house of Thammanam Faizal on the evening of Sunday, May 26.

According to reports, a team of police led by the Angamaly Sub-Inspector raided the house of Faizal in Aluva as part of the Operation AAG (Action Against Goons), when they found that four other police personnel were already present at his house and were accepting hospitalities offered by Faizal.

The local police on Monday afternoon submitted its report which was followed by the suspension of two of the policemen concerned - Sabu's official driver and another civil police official. The third police official is reported to be from the Vigilance Department which has started assessing the incident.

DySP Sabu is due to retire from service on May 31 and his retirement function has been called off.

Senior Congress legislator and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said such incidents, when police officials are seen hand-in-glove with those with a criminal background, are most disgraceful for the police and demanded strong action be taken against all erring officials.

Meanwhile, Sabu blamed the police officials for misleading him, while the suspended officials said it was Sabu who took them to the criminal's house and they were not involved in any wrongdoing.

According to an OnManorama report , Thammanam Faizal is also called George and is one among the first to be booked under the KAAPA - Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. Recently, he has claimed that he left gang activities and was focusing on family business. However, he has been kept on the police radar.

(With IANS inputs)