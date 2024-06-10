Kerala: Drishyam actor Koottickal Jayachandran booked for sexually assaulting a minor

The Kerala police have registered a case against Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Koottickal Jayachandran under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl. The case was registered in Kozhikode’s Kasaba police station after the child’s mother filed a complaint.

The mother has also reportedly alleged that Jayachandran used the cover of an ongoing family dispute to assault the child. According to various reports, the police visited the child’s residence and recorded her statement under the directions of the District Child Protection Unit. But they have not been forthcoming so far regarding the other details of the case.

Jayachandran has been a familiar presence in films, stage programmes, and television for the Malayali audience. His recent role in the widely successful Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph thriller Drishyam earned him popularity. At present, it is unclear if Jayachandran has been arrested.