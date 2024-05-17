Kerala dowry harassment and assault: Accused Rahul flees to Germany

Meanwhile, a video of Rahul admitting to the assault is circulating in the media. He claimed that the reason for the assault was not dowry, asking why he would need a car when he lives in Germany. His mother and sister also admitted to the media that Rahul assaulted Neha. They too repeated the claim that the assault was not related to dowry harassment.

Additionally, Rahul’s family gave multiple bytes to the media aimed at shaming the survivor, including allegations that she consumes alcohol and that they have evidence proving this. However, Neha’s brother alleged that Rahul and his family forced her to consume alcohol and that Rahul’s friend Rajesh had photographed it. “We suspect that the assault was pre-planned. They forced her to consume alcohol. They might have taken the photo just to use that if the assault becomes news,” he said.

Neha’s brother also said that 20 sovereigns of her gold are in the possession of Rahul’s family. Her Aadhaar card and other important documents are also with them, he said, adding, “The police asked Rahul to return Neha’s things, but they only gave us some clothes. When we asked about the documents, they said it’s missing.”

When Neha went to the Pantheerankavu police station to lodge the complaint, she returned her thali mala (sacred marital chain). “Even though the wedding was on May 5, it had not been registered yet,” Neha’s brother added.

After the assault became news, several controversies erupted regarding Rahul’s ‘previous marriage’. The media reported that he had married twice before his wedding with Neha.

Rahul’s sister told the media that before he married Neha, he had been engaged to another woman. Their marriage had been legally registered before the ritualistic wedding. The sister said that this was because Rahul had planned to relocate to Germany with the woman after marriage and that they had registered it ahead to make the visa process quicker. However, the engagement was called off and the divorce process is reportedly ongoing.

However, Neha’s family told TNM that they were unaware of Rahul’s ‘previous marriage’ at the time of her wedding. However, in TNM’s earlier conversation with Neha, she had said that she was aware of his earlier engagement and not that the marriage had been registered. “I knew that he was engaged and that the engagement was called off. I didn't know the reason for it then, but now I know that it too was because of demands for dowry made by his family,” she alleged.

Neha’s brother told TNM that Rahul cheated both their family and Neha by hiding the ‘previous marriage’. “It is cheating. Why did he marry my sister without mentioning anything?” he asked.

*Name changed.