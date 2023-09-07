Kerala doctor, two nurses arrested for leaving forceps in abdomen of patient

The Kerala police arrested a doctor and two nurses belonging to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday, September 7, for their alleged medical negligence. The arrested doctor and nurses were accused of leaving a pair of forceps in the abdomen of a patient identified as KK Harshina. Demanding justice, Harshina had been staging a sit-in protest outside the hospital for the past few days.

The case was registered against C.K. Rameshan, assistant professor of Gynecology at Government Medical College; M. Shahina, gynecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam, who earlier worked at Kozhikode MCH; K.G. Manju and M. Rehana, both staff nurses at Kozhikode Medical College hospital. On Thursday except Shahina, the other three accused appeared before the Kozhikode police, who recorded their arrest and let them go after procuring a bail.

The second accused in the case – a female doctor – had informed the police that she was unable to present herself before the probe officials as she was unwell.

In 2017, Harshina had undergone a C-section surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College. Following the delivery, she often complained of severe stomach ache. An MRI scan done in 2022 revealed that a pair of artery forceps was left in her stomach by the doctor and the nurses. The surgical instrument was later removed through a surgery.

Since then Harshina has been demanding justice seeking compensation and action against the erring hospital staff. Following this, an investigation by the hospital was initiated. However, they failed to identify the staff responsible for the negligence.

Earlier this week, Harshina demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and threatened to launch a fresh protest if she was not compensated for the medical negligence by Monday.

With IANS inputs