Kerala doctor booked for dowry harassment was about to attend human rights meeting

The Kerala police on Wednesday, December 6, took Dr EA Ruwais, the former president of Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association (KMPGA), into custody in connection with the death of Dr Shahana, a postgraduate student at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Ruwais, who was Shahana’s fiance, has been charged with abetment to suicide and violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act. He was taken into custody from his residence in Kollam district. Ironically, Ruwais was taken into custody, just a few days before he was set to address a meeting on ‘Human Rights Violation against Doctors’.

Shahana was found dead in her apartment on December 4 and according to the police, she had died by suicide. The police had said that Shahana had been grappling with emotional turmoil, possibly from alleged dowry demands. Though a note, believed to be her suicide note, lamented that people were only bothered about money, it did not make any mention of the fallout over dowry. Shahana has not mentioned any names either in the note.

However, as per reports Shahana’s mother and sister had testified to the police that Ruwais backed out of the marriage after Shahana told him that her family will not be able to meet his dowry demands.