Kerala declares Mundathikkode blast a state disaster, Rs 14 lakh aid announced

The Kerala government has announced Rs 14 lakh as immediate financial assistance to the families of those who died in the Mundathikkode fireworks unit explosion in Thrissur district. The incident will be classified as a state-specific disaster, with the State Executive Committee of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority directed to take necessary action.

The decision was taken at an online cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the explosion. The investigation will be carried out by a one-member commission led by Justice CN Ramachandran Nair.

Families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), taking the total assistance to Rs 14 lakh.

Those injured in the blast will receive compensation as per SDRF norms, along with an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as immediate support.

The government will also cover medical expenses for the injured for up to six months in government or private hospitals. Funds will be released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund based on the district collector’s recommendation, in addition to SDRF assistance. If treatment extends beyond six months, further expenses in empanelled private hospitals will be covered based on the decision of a medical board.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the death toll may have risen to 15, although authorities have so far officially confirmed 10 deaths. Efforts to identify victims are ongoing. Officials said eight bodies have been identified and handed over to families after post-mortem procedures, while several people remain missing, with at least four yet to be traced.

Eleven injured victims are currently undergoing treatment, including five in critical condition with severe burn injuries. Medical sources said many of the injured have sustained burns over more than 70% of their bodies.

Due to the condition of the remains recovered from the site, authorities have initiated DNA analysis to establish identities. The force of the blast scattered debris and body parts over a wide area, complicating rescue and recovery operations.

Unexploded fireworks materials found at the site have been safely neutralised, and nearby water bodies are also being examined as part of the investigation. Officials are probing the cause of the explosion, including the possible use of banned substances.