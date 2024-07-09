Kerala: Dalit siblings attacked and abused in Alappuzha, police book six people

According to reports, Nilav had earlier lodged a complaint against the accused, stating they had beaten up her brothers, but the police had not taken any action or registered a complaint. However, the Poochakkal police said that they initially received a complaint from Shaiju against the two minor boys that they used abusive words against him. “We called the boys into the station as part of our investigation, but only Nilav came to the station. Then she lodged a complaint against Shaiju, saying he had beaten up her brothers,” Poochakal station house officer (SHO) Jose said. He also added that the incident happened when she returned from the police station after lodging the complaint against Shaiju.

According to Nilav, they were attacked after her brothers returned from playing outside. “They (the accused) were drinking alcohol. They started to harass my brothers, and when I intervened, they harassed me as well,” she said.

Nilav’s uncle explained that the main accused, Shaiju, bore ill will towards the Nilav’s family, and it began with a phone call. “Shaiju’s son is friends with Nilav’s brothers. One day, these boys called Shaiju’s son to play. But Shaiju used abusive and derogatory words against the brothers, and that is when it all started,” he added.

The next day, the accused beat up Nilav’s brothers, and on July 7, Nilav lodged a complaint. However, the police didn’t register the complaint. The same day, all the accused attacked them. They have been booked under sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 190 (provoking an offence to riot), 191 (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (grievous hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 296 (obscene act), 351 (threatening with harm) and 74 (assault to outrage modesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They have also been booked under 3(1)(s) (abuses any member in public view) and 3(2)(va) (offence against an SC/ST person or property) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).