Kerala: Dalit siblings attacked and abused in Alappuzha, police book six people
The Kerala police have booked six people for allegedly assaulting a Dalit girl and her two minor brothers on July 7 in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The accused also allegedly hurled casteist abuses at them. The Poochakkal police on Monday, July 8, registered a case after a complaint was lodged by 19-year-old Nilav, a Dalit girl hailing from Thaikkattuserry near Cherthala. The accused are Shaiju, Shailas, Vally, Manoj, Raji, and Abin. All the accused also hail from Thaikkattussery and live near Nilav’s house. According to Nilav, the accused belong to the Dheevara community, categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC).
Currently, Nilav is receiving medical care at the Thuravoor Government Hospital. “I have severe body aches, and I am not able to walk properly due to the pain. I was injured in the stomach as they kicked me,” she told TNM. Nilav has been told to consult doctors at Ernakulam General Hospital for further treatment.
The incident occurred on Sunday, July 7, when the accused stopped Nilav’s brothers near their house, and Shaiju and Manoj physically restrained and pushed them. While Nilav tried to separate them, Shaiju, Valli, and Shailas pulled her, tugged her dress, and tore it. “This caused humiliation and mental distress to the complainant,” the FIR read. The accused also used derogatory words, named their caste and proclaimed in front of the nearby residents that they would not allow ‘such’ people to live there. A video of the atrocity was aired on the .
According to reports, Nilav had earlier lodged a complaint against the accused, stating they had beaten up her brothers, but the police had not taken any action or registered a complaint. However, the Poochakkal police said that they initially received a complaint from Shaiju against the two minor boys that they used abusive words against him. “We called the boys into the station as part of our investigation, but only Nilav came to the station. Then she lodged a complaint against Shaiju, saying he had beaten up her brothers,” Poochakal station house officer (SHO) Jose said. He also added that the incident happened when she returned from the police station after lodging the complaint against Shaiju.
According to Nilav, they were attacked after her brothers returned from playing outside. “They (the accused) were drinking alcohol. They started to harass my brothers, and when I intervened, they harassed me as well,” she said.
Nilav’s uncle explained that the main accused, Shaiju, bore ill will towards the Nilav’s family, and it began with a phone call. “Shaiju’s son is friends with Nilav’s brothers. One day, these boys called Shaiju’s son to play. But Shaiju used abusive and derogatory words against the brothers, and that is when it all started,” he added.
The next day, the accused beat up Nilav’s brothers, and on July 7, Nilav lodged a complaint. However, the police didn’t register the complaint. The same day, all the accused attacked them. They have been booked under sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 190 (provoking an offence to riot), 191 (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (grievous hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 296 (obscene act), 351 (threatening with harm) and 74 (assault to outrage modesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
They have also been booked under 3(1)(s) (abuses any member in public view) and 3(2)(va) (offence against an SC/ST person or property) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).