Kerala crematoriums face shutdowns and shortages amid LPG crisis

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The LPG gas shortage, triggered by the US and Israel’s war against Iran, has hit crematoriums across Kerala. TNM spoke with crematorium workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode. Many facilities have either closed or are functioning at minimal capacity.

“The crematorium is an essential service. But a facility in Kuriyachira in Thrissur city has already closed,” Gangadharan, a 75-year-old crematorium worker from Kozhukkulli, told TNM.

Gangadharan added that the crematorium he works for was left with only four cylinders. Typically, an entire cylinder is needed to cremate one body. “Once those are finished, this place will have to shut down too. Usually, we cremate around six bodies in a day,” he said.

Gangadharan has been a crematorium worker for the past 25 years. “I’ve been working here since the facility was opened. In all these years, this is the first time we are facing such a severe crisis,” he added.

Largely, there are three cremation methods used in the state: electric cremation, LPG-based cremation, and conventional wood-based cremation.

Now, several crematoriums that rely solely on LPG have closed in some districts, increasing demand in remaining facilities.

Shortages in Thrissur and Kozhikode

The shortage began to impact the Mavoor Road crematorium in Kozhikode about a week ago. Currently, their only operational cremation chamber has a traditional wooden base. According to Babu, a worker at the crematorium, five to six bodies are taken there each day. However, the wooden chamber can only accommodate one cremation per day, while the gas chamber can complete one cremation in about 1.5 hours.

Babu explained that when clients make enquiries, they’re informed of the situation and advised to approach other crematoriums.

In Thrissur, the Santhimanthiram crematorium in the Kuriachira neighbourhood has been closed since around March 12. The facility has only gas-run chambers and receives an average of two to three bodies daily, but they are currently unable to accept any bookings.

Joyson, a worker at the Santhimanthiram crematorium, said, “The gas agency has informed us that we will receive cylinders, as we are in the emergency category. We are still waiting.” The crematorium is presently sourcing cylinders from Indian Oil.

Meanwhile, the Vadookara crematorium in Thrissur confirmed that they have cylinders in stock.

Thiruvananthapuram’s status

In Thiruvananthapuram, the crisis has not yet hit hard. TNM spoke with workers at the Santhikavadam and Santhitheeram crematoriums. Both have adequate cylinders at present.

Shibu, a corporation employee at the Santhitheeram crematorium, said the gas agency usually delivers 10 cylinders per booking. But now that has decreased.

“We are buying cylinders from Bharat Gas. They also have a shortage. If we book ten, we will get only two. But we haven’t run out of cylinders yet. Normally, we book the next set of cylinders when we’ve used up ten. Now we are making bookings as soon as five cylinders are empty,” he added.