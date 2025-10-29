Kerala: CPI(M) to write to Union govt, freezes PM SHRI rollout after CPI backlash

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a bid to placate its key ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has agreed to write to the Union government, seeking relaxation of certain conditions under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

The move comes after a week of turmoil in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), triggered by the revelation that the CPI(M)-led Kerala government had signed a controversial memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union government on October 16, without the CPI’s knowledge. The MoU, part of a central scheme that requires participating schools to align with elements of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, had drawn strong opposition from the Left, which has long accused the policy of promoting centralisation and ideological bias in education.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled for the evening on October 29, CPI(M) leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, met CPI leaders led by state secretary Binoy Viswam at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. As per reports, the two parties reached a consensus on sending a letter to the Union government. The CPI(M) has also decided to freeze implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in state schools.

Education Minister V Sivankutty had earlier defended signing the MoU, saying the government had done so to secure funds for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan that had been withheld by the Union government.

The rift between the two allies widened after it emerged that the MoU was signed without Cabinet consultation, and kept under wraps until the media broke the story. Binoy Viswam publicly criticised the move, and the CPI stayed away from Cabinet meetings in protest.

Over the past few days, the CPI(M) has held several rounds of discussions with CPI leaders at both the state and national levels. During a meeting on October 28 between CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and Binoy Viswam, the CPI reiterated its demand that the government retract the MoU.