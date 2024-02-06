Kerala CPI(M) leader’s son detained for breaching security of Goa Governor

Creating a security scare, a young man drove his car into the convoy of Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai in Kozhikode on Sunday, February 4. The incident took place around 8.30 pm near the Kozhikode Mofussil bus stand. The miscreant has been identified as Julius Nikithas. Police detained him and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. However, the incident turned into a controversy following allegations that a case was not filed against him since he was the son of CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan and former MLA KK Lathika.

According to reports the Goa Raj Bhavan will investigate if there has been any security breach in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred while the Governor was returning to his residence in Kozhikode after attending a private function.

As soon as the Governor’s convoy passed, Julius drove the car behind it. Police personnel, who were on the Governor's security duty stopped the vehicle but Julius refused to take the car back and tried to continue his journey. Following this, the security personnel asked the police to take him into custody.

The Governor has Z-category security with an escort of inspector rank police officer, an advance pilot and another escort vehicle. Apart from this, ambulance fire brigade personnel would also be present.

Julius subsequently was taken to Kasaba police station for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kozhikode president VK Sajeevan sought strong action against Julius.