Kerala CPI(M) leader says ‘political Islam’ luring youth to terrorism, sparks row

Kerala CPI(M) state committee member P Jayarajan has stirred controversy with his remarks about young men from the state being lured into terror outfits such as the Islamic State due to the influence of political Islam.
Speaking to Prime 21, a Kannur-based regional channel, Jayarajan opined that although only very few people from Kannur joined extremist outfits, the influence that political Islam on youngsters is a matter of concern and requires serious attention.
The CPI(M) strongman was speaking about the impending release of his book - ‘Keralam, Muslim Rashtreeyam-Rashtreeya Islam’ - on Muslim politics and political Islam, when he made this comment.
Further, stating that Muslim politics was for politically leading the Muslim community, he had said that political Islam was a problem. Jayarajan had also alleged that political Islamic organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami and Popular Front (of India) in Kerala are created based on that “dangerous ideology”.
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan termed Jayarajan’s statement as “extremely serious” and held the government accountable. “Does the government and the Home Department have any official information or intelligence reports on this? This serious allegation by a senior CPI(M) leader is against the government and the Home Department,” he said and added that if his allegations are found to be untrue, then action should be taken against him.
Meanwhile, Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleged that this was an attempt by the CPI(M) to gain votes from the Hindu community.