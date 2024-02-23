Kerala: CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Kozhikode

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was hacked to death in Koyilandy of Kozhikode district in Kerala on Thursday, February 22. P.V. Sathyanathan ( 62), the secretary of the Koyilandy Town Central Local Committee, CPI (M), was fatally attacked around 10 p.m while he was participating in the festivities at the Perivattur Cheriyapuram temple. Abhilash, a former member of the CPI(M), is currently in police custody in connection with the crime.

Sathyanathan, sustained multiple injuries, including a blow to his neck. He was rushed to the taluk hospital in Koyilandy, but was declared dead by hospital authorities.