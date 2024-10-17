Kerala: CPI(M) leader Divya booked for abetment of suicide of ADM Naveen Babu

The Kerala police on Thursday, October 17, booked Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) leader PP Divya for allegedly abetting the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. Divya has been booked under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The ADM was found dead at his residence on October 15. It is speculated that Naveen Babu was upset over the corruption allegations levelled against him by Divya, who is also the Kannur district panchayat president. Divya had allegedly insinuated that the ADM had accepted a bribe before issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to a petrol pump in his jurisdiction.

The deceased ADM was recently transferred to Pathanamthitta.

On October 14, during his farewell as the Kannur ADM, addressing the gathering Divya said that she once spoke to Naveen to discuss the NOC for a petrol pump in Chengalayi. “I had also called him multiple times to visit the spot. Once, he told me that he visited the site and that it was difficult to give an NOC because of some bends and curves on the road. Later, the NOC for the petrol pump was given. I know how that was given, and I called this press conference to thank him.” Insinuating that Naveen took a bribe to grant the NOC, Divya said that he should not behave “in a similar manner” at the new place.

Her allegation was backed by the petrol pump owner Prashant, who spoke to the media after Naveen’s death. He alleged that the ADM had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe. “He said the NOC would not be given if I did not pay up. I paid around Rs 98,500 in cash, which he said was enough. I had told Divya about this incident and how I got the NOC. Divya told me to immediately file a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister,” Prashant alleged. Following this, he filed a complaint against the ADM on October 10.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.