Kerala CPI(M) in crisis as MLA PV Anwar accuses CM of shielding the corrupt, exits LDF

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government in Kerala has found itself in an unchartered territory after ruling front MLA PV Anwar, levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister’s office and declared that he’s exiting the front.

A Left-backed independent MLA from Nilambur and a businessman, Anwar has been creating ripples in Kerala’s political arena over the past month after he accused Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi and MR Ajit Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, of having misused the police to intercept smuggled gold outside Karipur airport and appropriate part of the seized contraband.

After airing the audio clip of a purported audio conversation between him and Sujith Das, a Superintendent of Police, who has now been suspended, Anwar had accused ADGP Ajit Kumar of having links with gold smuggling and tapping phones of ministers and legislators. The audio clip conversation also raised questions on the political control of police top brass in the state by P Sasi, a powerful figure in the CPI(M), who was suspended from the party in 2011 following a complaint of sexual assault by a woman party colleague. In 2019, he was re-inducted to the party and in April 2022, he was chosen as Kerala CM’s political secretary.

Anwar continued to raise allegations against the ADGP, all the while maintaining that he trusts the CPI(M) and the Pinarayi-Vijayan-led Kerala government to take his allegations seriously and take immediate action. But after Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the accusations and said that Anwar is behaving like a “mouthpiece” of anti-Left forces, to defame the CPI(M), the Nilambur MLA, in a press conference, accused the Chief Minister of shielding the culprits including the ADGP and demanded that he relinquish the Home Minister portfolio on moral grounds.

During the press meet, which lasted for almost two hours, Anwar also said that he can no longer be part of the LDF but said that he will continue in the Assembly as an independent MLA.

Expressing that he personally felt “betrayed” by Pinarayi Vijayan, whom he considered as a “father-figure”, Anwar said that his trust in the veteran CPI(M) leader has been misplaced. “The Chief Minister publicly maligned my character, falsely accusing me of shielding gold smugglers, and even threatened me with an unlawful wiretapping probe. He further ridiculed me at a public gathering, boasting that the government would press on unimpeded. Despite facing potential arrest or worse, my dedication to my constituents and grassroots CPI(M) members remains unwavering,” Anwar said.

Anwar’s tirade against Pinarayi Vijayan took a personal turn after he took a potshot at Kerala PWD Minister Muhammed Riyas, who is also Vijayan's son-in-law. Anwar alleged that Pinarayi's favouritism undermined the party's principles in favour of one individual. "Is one Riyas enough for the party?", Anwar asked.

During the press conference held in Malappuram, Anwar challenged the Chief Minister to initiate a judicial inquiry into his allegations regarding the involvement of ADGP Ajith Kumar and the CM's political secretary P Sasi in the arrest of gold smugglers outside Karipur airport.

PV Anwar also released a video of his conversations with two gold carriers, whose gold was seized by the police outside Karipur Airport. Both individuals claimed they had transported 900 grams of gold, but in the first case, the police reported only 540 grams to Customs, and in the second case, only around 320 grams.

He also remarked that after leading the party to a victorious 2021 election, Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his former stature, adding, "The sun has set on his glory; many party workers and the public despise him."

The MLA also mentioned that he would approach the High Court to seek an investigation into the alleged criminal nexus involving ADGP Ajith Kumar and P Sasi.

It was on August 31 that Anwar first made accusations that sent shockwaves through the Kerala police and government. Anwar alleged that the then Malappuram District Police Chief, Sujit Das, along with a team of officers, intercepted gold smugglers outside Karipur airport with malicious intent. "Ajith Kumar is linked to a gold smuggling syndicate. A team based in Dubai, working as police informants, provides ticket numbers and even the passwords of passengers acting as gold carriers. The police seize the gold, but only report a small portion of what is actually confiscated," Anwar claimed.

He further alleged that Ajith Kumar's gang was involved in the murder of Ridan Basil, whose body was found with bullet wounds in April 2023. Ridan was reportedly connected to gangs involved in gold and drug smuggling.

‘Predetermined Agenda’

The CPI(M) state secretariat in a statement on Friday, said that Anwar's actions seem motivated by a predetermined agenda and that through his repeated criticisms has aligned with right-wing forces, to tarnish Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's image.

“It is the policy of the party and the government to look into the complaints made by party sympathisers or even to get justice. Based on that, the party and the government have examined the complaints made by PV Anwar. The government has also stated that it will conduct an investigation within a month and take necessary action. The party also clarified that after the government inspection, the party will check if there are any matters that need to be checked,” said CPI(M).

The party also stated that no one who has faith in the party and the government would make a public statement in such a situation. “But Anwar has been continuously making various criticisms on behalf of right-wing politicians. This makes it clear that he entered the arena with certain agendas set by his predecessor,” it said.