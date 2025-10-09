Kerala court acquits all 16 CPI(M) workers accused in RSS workers’ double murder

Bringing closure to one of Kerala’s longest-running political murder trials, the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday, October 8, acquitted all 16 CPI(M) workers accused of murdering two RSS workers in 2010.

The verdict came after the court concluded that the prosecution had failed to substantiate charges against the accused in the killing of Vijith (28) and Shinoj (30). The duo were attacked and killed in New Mahe on May 28, 2010, an incident that had triggered widespread outrage and deepened political hostilities across Kannur district.

According to case records, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle when they were allegedly intercepted, attacked with crude bombs, and hacked to death. The assault reportedly took place while they were returning from a court appearance in Mahe.

Fifteen years later, the court acquitted the remaining 14 accused, while noting that two of the 16 had died during the prolonged trial period. Among those cleared are N K Sunil Kumar alias ‘Kodi’ Suni, K K Muhammed Shafi, and K Shinoj — who were already serving life terms for their role in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. Others acquitted include T Sujith, T K Sumesh, T P Shameel, A K Shammas, K K Abbas, Rahul, K V Vineesh, P V Vijith, Faisal, Sarish, and T P Sajeer.

The trial, which began in January 2021, concluded in August this year after the prosecution presented 44 witnesses, 63 exhibits, and over 140 documents. Despite this, the court found no credible evidence linking the accused to the crime.

Special Public Prosecutor P Premarajan, who represented the State following a High Court directive sought by the victims’ family, said that investigative lapses had severely weakened the case. He also said that the State will consider an appeal against the verdict.

Defence lawyer C K Sreedharan, however, argued that the prosecution’s witnesses were fabricated.

The 2010 murders had intensified the political violence that has long plagued northern Kerala, particularly Kannur, where CPI(M) and RSS cadres have frequently clashed over the years.