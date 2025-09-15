Kerala couple arrested for seduction scheme, assault, and extortion of two young men

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Kerala police have arrested a young couple from Aranmula in Pathanamthitta for allegedly luring and physically assaulting two men in what is being described as a “honey trap” case. The accused, identified as Jayesh (30) and Reshmi (25), are also accused of extortion and intimidation.

According to police, the victims are from Alappuzha and Ranni, aged 19 and 22. The 19-year-old was allegedly befriended by Reshmi over the phone and invited to her home on September 1. He was later picked up by Jayesh and taken to their residence, where he was reportedly forced into compromising situations, assaulted, and recorded on video. When he resisted, he was threatened with a knife and further beaten.

The victim reportedly told police that he was tied up, stamped on, and sprayed with an unknown substance, before being forced to reveal passcodes. The couple allegedly stole Rs 19,000 from him and abandoned him near an autorickshaw stand without his trousers. Medical reports revealed injuries across his body.

On September 5, another youth, aged 22, was also allegedly invited to the couple’s house, where he too was brutally assaulted and later left abandoned in the locality. Reports say both victims were subjected to cruel and degrading treatment.

As per reports, police also noted allegations that the couple engaged in black magic rituals during the assaults. Jayesh and Reshmi have been booked under charges of assault, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, extortion, and theft.

With IANS inputs