Kerala cops record statement of second survivor in rape case against Rahul Mamkootathil

The Kerala police on Monday, December 8, recorded the statement of the second woman who has alleged rape by suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The statement was recorded before AIG G Poonkuzhali, reports said.

Earlier, on December 2, the 23-year-old survivor had emailed a complaint alleging rape, which was submitted to both Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph and the party’s national leadership. Subsequently, Sunny Joseph forwarded the complaint to the DGP. This complaint came a few days after the Kerala police registered the FIR against Rahul for alleged rape and causing miscarriage without consent following complaint by another woman.

In the complaint, the 23-year-old woman alleged that Rahul promised to marry her and forcefully had physical intimacy with her. “I resisted, clearly stating that I was not ready and needed time. He ignored my objections, repeatedly asserting that such intimacy was ‘natural’,” the complaint alleged.

The complaint further said that Rahul later withdrew his promise, stating that his political career would never allow him to prioritise family. “He coldly stated that he had no intention of marrying anyone, including me, and that his political career would never allow him to give his wife or child the attention they needed,” the complaint read.

An FIR was registered based on her complaint on December 3. Rahul was charged under section 65 (rape) of the BNS. Rahul has been absconding since the police registered the first FIR on November 28.

Meanwhile, on December 4, the Congress party officially expelled Rahul. The party announced the decision soon after the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the first case.