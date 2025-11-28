Kerala cop’s alleged suicide note accuses superior officer of mental harassment

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Nearly two weeks after the death of a Station House Officer (SHO) in Cherpulassery, in Palakkad district, a suicide note has reportedly surfaced, naming a senior police official and detailing allegations of intimidation and mental harassment. The alleged note also accuses the senior officer of sexually exploiting a woman.

The SHO, Binu Thomas (52), was found dead on November 15 in his police quarters. His death was initially believed to be due to work-related stress.

TNM accessed three pages of the purported note that was leaked to the media.

According to the alleged suicide note, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), now posted in Kozhikode, sexually exploited a Palakkad woman involved in a case in 2014. The DSP had been serving as a Circle Inspector (CI) at the time.

The alleged note further says that the woman was taken into custody along with four men. The accused DSP sexually exploited the woman and prevented her from approaching the media, the note further alleges.

According to reports, the DSP took money from the woman to not pursue a case against her. The woman gave a statement to police on November 27, reports said.

The alleged note also says that the DSP forced Binu to facilitate the exploitation, which deeply disturbed him and marked the beginning of severe mental trauma.

In the purported suicide note, Binu repeatedly accuses the DSP of harassing him, pressuring him to remain silent, and attempting to involve him in improper acts. The sustained pressure pushed Binu into a psychological breakdown, the note says.

Reports also claim that parts of the suicide note were deliberately withheld early on in the investigation into Binu’s suicide.

(With IANS inputs)



