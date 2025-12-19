Kerala cop suspended after CCTV exposes assault on pregnant woman

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A police inspector is facing disciplinary action for striking a pregnant woman at the Ernakulam North police station after CCTV footage of the assault was released recently. The assault happened in June 2024, but has come to light now after a prolonged legal battle by the woman identified as NJ Shaimol and her husband, Benjo Baby.

The accused Inspector KG Prathap Chandra has been placed under suspension after the CCTV footage was released based on the Kerala High Court’s order. Prathap is serving as the station house officer (SHO) at Aroor.

The footage shows Prathap pushing Shaimol and then striking her hard across the face. Shaimol was pregnant at the time.

Before the assault, Benjo was taken to the Ernakulam North station while filming a scuffle between police and a group of inebriated men. Benjo was taken into custody on the allegation that he had disrupted police duty.

Carrying her twin toddlers, Shaimol then rushed to the station. Police claim that she “created a ruckus”. Shaimol, however, says that police were assaulting her husband and that she had only intervened to stop them.

“They alleged that I created a tense situation in the police station. I was not carrying any weapons. I was carrying my two kids. He (the inspector) pushed me, asking me to stop the drama. That was when I questioned him,” Shaimol told TV channels on December 18.

Benjo was remanded for obstructing police duty. A case was also registered against Shaimol alleging that she had attacked a police station and harmed her children.

Although the couple filed complaints with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Director General of Police (DGP) Ravada A Chandrasekhar, no action was taken against Prathap, as a Special Branch report gave him a clean chit.

The CCTV footage, released due to the High Court’s order, triggered widespread discussions, prompting the CM to order action against Prathap.

The CCTV footage also led another alleged victim to come forward with allegations against Prathap. Kakkanad-native Rineesh said that he was assaulted while resting under the Ernakulam north bridge.

According to Rineesh, policemen in plainclothes asked him why he was sitting there. Later, Prathap also questioned him, asking why someone from Kakkanad was at the Ernakulam north bridge.

When Rineesh objected, Prathap allegedly assaulted him first with a lathi and then slapped him.

He was also allegedly threatened with a retaliatory case if he filed a complaint against Prathap. Rineesh said that he filed complaints with the DGP, the police complaint authority (PCA) and state human rights commission against him.