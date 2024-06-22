Kerala: Controversy over remission of 3 convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case

A controversy erupted over the Central Prison and Correction Home in Kannur listing the names of convicts TK Rajeesh, Muhammad Shafi and Sijith to be released under special remission as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. These prisoners were convicted in the sensational political murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder TP Chandrasekharan who was expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). These convicts were awarded 20 years imprisonment without remission by the Kerala High Court earlier this year.

The decision of the Kannur Central Prison led to strong backlash against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. KK Rema, wife of the slain leader, accused the LDF government of ‘always standing with the accused.’

Rama is the legislator of Vadakara Assembly constituency. “It is a very serious matter that deserves an extreme objection. The honourable High Court has clearly stated that no remissions shall be allowed. Now the Jail Superintendent has taken a decision that bypassed the court order. The jail Superintendent cannot make the decision without the knowledge of the Home Minister of Kerala (Chief Minister Pinarayi holds the Home Ministry portfolio). Through this move the government has reminded us that they are with the accused. I decided to move forward strongly,” Rema told news channel MediaOne.

On June 13, Kannur Central Prison Superintendent wrote a letter to the Kannur City police commissioner requesting a police report of the 56 prisoners who were set to be released under special remission. The convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder – TK Rajeesh (Accused number 4), Muhammad Shafi (Accused number 5) and Sijith (Accused number 6) – were also included in the list.