Kerala: Congress begins talks on new KPCC chief as Sunny Joseph likely to join cabinet

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Following the victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the party has initiated discussions to appoint a new Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. The current president, Sunny Joseph, is likely to join the upcoming UDF cabinet.

According to OnManorama , the party is considering senior leaders and MPs for the role of KPCC chief. The names include Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan, Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony.

Sunny Joseph is the MLA-elect representing Peravoor. He assumed office as the chief of the KPCC on May 8, 2025, succeeding senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran.

In the 2026 election, Sunny Joseph defeated Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate KK Shailaja. He is expected to be a minister as the UDF emerged victorious with 102 seats in the 140-seat Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress is still in a deadlock regarding the naming of a chief minister, with the high command failing to announce a decision, even a week after the results. Senior leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal are among the names being actively discussed for the CM post, with supporters of each camp continuing to push their case both publicly and within the party. At the same time, the names of K Muraleedharan and veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan too have surfaced in political discussions.

The party high command on Monday, May 11, summoned former KPCC chiefs to Delhi to discuss the selection of the CM. Party veterans, including K Sudhakaran, K Muraleedharan, VM Sudheeran, and Mullappally Ramachandran, were called for consultations.