Kerala: Complaint against LDF MLA for derogatory comments on Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president MM Hassan on Tuesday, April 23 lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA PV Anvar for his derogatory comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

PV Anvar, while addressing a public meeting on April 22, said that Rahul Gandhi should do a DNA test to confirm his biological linkage to the Nehru Family. He also said Rahul had no right to live as a great-grandson of Nehru.

According to reports, MM Hassan complained that Anvar was the new reincarnation of Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. He says the words of Anvar are deadlier than the bullets of Godse.The complaint demanded police action against PV Anvar.