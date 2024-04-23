Kerala: Complaint against LDF MLA for derogatory comments on Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president MM Hassan on Tuesday, April 23 lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA PV Anvar for his derogatory comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PV Anvar, while addressing a public meeting on April 22, said that Rahul Gandhi should do a DNA test to confirm his biological linkage to the Nehru Family. He also said Rahul had no right to live as a great-grandson of Nehru.
According to reports, MM Hassan complained that Anvar was the new reincarnation of Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. He says the words of Anvar are deadlier than the bullets of Godse.The complaint demanded police action against PV Anvar.
Several congress leaders including KC Venugopal, Rajmohan Unnithan, and Ramya Haridas condemned Anvar’s remarks. “In the past two days, Rahul Gandhi has become someone who does not deserve to carry the Gandhi surname with his name. I doubt if a member of the Nehru family can say such things (referring to his comments on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not getting arrested by central agencies). Therefore, he needs to do a DNA test to confirm whether he is from the Nehru family or not. Rahul has no right to live as the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru,” said Anvar.
During the election campaigns in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi had criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not attacking the BJP in the same way he was criticising Rahul. He also asked why Pinarayi had not been arrested by the BJP. “Why are they not taking away his house, taking away his chief ministership? putting cases against him or getting him interrogated by the ED? After all, two Chief Ministers were jailed by the BJP,” he asked while addressing a public meeting in Kozhikode on April 16.