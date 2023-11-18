Kerala CM’s Nava Kerala Sadass takes off amidst row over luxury bus and coercion

In the midst of heated controversies, the Kerala government has launched its month-long mass outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadass on Saturday, November 18, in Manjeshwar of Kasaragod district. The mass contact programme aims to address public grievances, with the Chief Minister personally listening to people's plaints. The agenda includes conventions, interactions with citizen representatives, and more. Each day, the programme will cover four assembly constituencies, culminating in Thiruvananthapuram on December 24.

The bus that is to take the Chief Minister and other Ministers across the state in connection with Nava Kerala Sadass has raked up a major controversy. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's special Benz luxury coach reportedly costs Rs 1.05 crore. Critics argue that such expenses are unnecessary and place a burden on the state's finances.

During the course of Nava Kerala Sadass, five cabinet meetings will be held in five districts, accompanied by 120 government officials. The Opposition, led by VD Satheesan, allege that the entire initiative is a public relations campaign of the ruling CPI(M), financed by public funds. Satheesan insisted that the party should use its own funds for such activities.