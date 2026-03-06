Kerala CM Pinarayi slams govt response on Iranian warship attack

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, March 5, termed the attack on an Iranian warship that had participated in a joint naval exercise in India as "extremely serious" and criticised the response of the Union government as "objectionable and disappointing".

In a statement, Vijayan said the evolving conflict situation in West Asia is deeply worrying and poses a serious threat to global peace and international stability.

"The continuing military actions by the US-Israel axis and the retaliatory attempts from Iran are further escalating tensions in the region. Such developments are extremely dangerous and could have far-reaching consequences," he said.

Citing the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family, Vijayan said such actions challenge international laws and the norms of the United Nations.

Political conflicts between nations, he said, should not be allowed to reach a stage where targeted killings become the means of confrontation.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the attack on an Iranian warship on March 4 that had been returning after participating in a joint naval exercise in India on February 25.

Several sailors were reportedly killed in the incident.

"Even in a situation where a ship that had come as our guest to participate in a joint military exercise was attacked, the Union government’s response that it was ‘not a guest of the country’ is highly objectionable. It reflects nothing but submission to the United States," Vijayan contended.

He said the incident, which occurred near India’s maritime region, amounts to a grave violation of international norms and raises concerns about attempts to turn the Indian Ocean into a theatre of conflict.

Vijayan also criticised the lack of a clear response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government on the issue so far, describing it as an inappropriate approach given the seriousness of the situation.

The Chief Minister warned that the escalating tensions in West Asia could have significant repercussions across the Gulf region, where lakhs of Malayali expatriates are employed.

Any instability there could directly affect their safety and livelihood as well as Kerala’s economy, which is closely linked to remittances from overseas workers.

He said the Kerala government is closely monitoring the situation and that the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA) has put in place coordination and support mechanisms for expatriates.

Help desks have been set up in Gulf countries under the leadership of representatives of the Loka Kerala Sabha, with the support of expatriate organisations, volunteers and community leaders working in coordination with Indian embassies.

Calling for restraint, Vijayan urged the international community to intervene urgently to restore peace and stability, and said India should play an active diplomatic role in preventing further escalation.