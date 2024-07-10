Kerala CM Pinarayi assures probe into PSC scam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, July 9, assured a probe into the Public Service Commission (PSC) scam. Speaking in the Assembly, the CM said that the government is committed to conduct a serious probe into the alleged irregularities, if any. The Chief Minister was replying to the submission raised by the Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in the Kerala Assembly.

While stating that no wrongdoing has come to the government’s notice regarding the appointment of PSC members so far, the CM said that just a few hours ago Kozhikode City Police Commissioner received a complaint regarding the alleged scam from someone claiming to be a leader of the Indian Youth Congress.

“The Kozhikode City Police Commissioner received a complaint this morning (July 9) at 8.21 by someone claiming to be a general secretary of Indian Youth Congress. And this is the first complaint received related to this issue. It felt like it was prepared for the speech of the opposition leader, since he needed a complaint to raise this issue in the Assembly,” CM added.