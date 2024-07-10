Kerala CM Pinarayi assures probe into PSC scam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, July 9, assured a probe into the Public Service Commission (PSC) scam. Speaking in the Assembly, the CM said that the government is committed to conduct a serious probe into the alleged irregularities, if any. The Chief Minister was replying to the submission raised by the Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in the Kerala Assembly.
While stating that no wrongdoing has come to the government’s notice regarding the appointment of PSC members so far, the CM said that just a few hours ago Kozhikode City Police Commissioner received a complaint regarding the alleged scam from someone claiming to be a leader of the Indian Youth Congress.
“The Kozhikode City Police Commissioner received a complaint this morning (July 9) at 8.21 by someone claiming to be a general secretary of Indian Youth Congress. And this is the first complaint received related to this issue. It felt like it was prepared for the speech of the opposition leader, since he needed a complaint to raise this issue in the Assembly,” CM added.
The scam allegedly involves Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader Pramod Kottooli, who is the district secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Kozhikode. According to , Pramod Kottooli took a bribe from a doctor promising him to get a position at a Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). The appointment of PSC members and chairperson are governed through the Kerala Public Service Commission (Composition and Conditions of Service of Members and Staff) Regulations 1957, with the recommendations from the Cabinet and approval from the governor.
According to reports, a doctor couple paid Kottooli around Rs 22 lakh as an initial amount to secure the position at the PSC. Kottooli allegedly demanded Rs 60 lakh towards this. However, the couple approached the CPI(M)party after he failed to get the job.
However, Kottooli denied the allegations against him. “The party leadership has not sought any explanation from me. I have no history of any financial fraud. I have no idea about this incident and I am not a prominent figure, I am just a party member.”