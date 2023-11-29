Kerala CM Pinarayi and his cabinet are going in a bus to meet people

In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Pinarayi Vijayan led Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) government in Kerala has revived and refashioned a campaign tactic used in 2011 by Oommen Chandy, the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister. Chandy’s mass outreach programs or ‘Jana Sambarka Paripadi’ elevated him to the status of an icon of Kerala politics. On November 18, the Kerala CM launched his own campaign called 'Nava Kerala Sadas'. While the similarities with Chandy’s idea are apparent, Vijayan’s mass contact program takes a different approach.

More than a decade ago Chandy initiated his pathbreaking mass outreach program accompanied by a few ministers and local MLAs. Chandy reached districts, directly engaging with the public, attentively listening to grievances, and accepting written petitions. This endeavor, which elevated Chandy's populist image, attracted thousands who gathered around him.

Chandy had already cultivated the image of an approachable leader because of the access he provided to citizens at his Puthupally residence. But the 'Jana Sambarka Paripadi' marked a pivotal milestone in his political journey. Government data indicates that Chandy successfully addressed over 10 lakh complaints through the program, earning him a United Nations award for public service in 2013.