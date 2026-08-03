Kerala CM criticised for attending private engagements during flood crisis

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As Kerala grapples with widespread flooding, the CPI(M) has accused Chief Minister VD Satheesan of failing to lead the State's disaster response, citing his participation in private engagements and alleging lapses in flood preparedness, rescue operations and relief management. The criticism intensified after a video surfaced showing Satheesan attending a private lunch hosted by a Congress leader in Malappuram during the flood crisis.

Sharing the video, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim said, "At a time when the entire State is gripped by fear and anxiety, giving priority to personal engagements over official responsibilities is both ill-timed and a challenge to the people." He urged the Chief Minister to cancel all other engagements and personally coordinate flood relief operations.

In separate statements issued on Sunday, August 2, the CPI(M) state secretariat and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan alleged serious shortcomings in flood preparedness, rescue efforts and relief management. They also questioned the alleged use of a government-rented helicopter for the Chief Minister's private engagements.

The CPI(M) state secretariat said the Chief Minister, who also chairs the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, should directly lead the government's response instead of delegating responsibility to Ministers.

"The Chief Minister, who is also the chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, should not stand aside by merely assigning responsibility to Ministers. The foremost duty of an administrator is to protect the lives and property of the people. Failing to do so can only be seen as a challenge to the people," the statement said.

The party also criticised the alleged use of the government-rented helicopter for a private engagement during the disaster.

"The use of the government-rented helicopter for private purposes and reports of a feast while people were suffering have triggered strong public criticism. The State had rented the helicopter for disaster management operations and emergencies. When the LDF government had rented a helicopter, the then Leader of the Opposition criticised it as a wasteful expenditure. He is now the Chief Minister," the statement said.

The CPI(M) said Kerala was facing an extremely serious situation because of heavy rain, floods and sea erosion, with landslides and flooding damaging homes, causing widespread crop losses and affecting thousands of families. It said people looked to the government and the Chief Minister for leadership during such crises, particularly with forecasts predicting more heavy rain in the coming days.

Criticising the government's handling of the situation, the party alleged that authorities had failed to act in time.

"The government must realise that even minor lapses during a natural disaster can come at a huge cost. Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, which received the highest rainfall, remained under an orange alert until Saturday morning. By the time the red alert was issued, many areas were already submerged. No steps were taken to move people to safer locations or evacuate those living in vulnerable areas," it said.

The party further alleged that residents living along the Pamba river were not relocated despite flood risks and warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in the eastern high ranges. Referring to the Muthalapozhi boat accident, it claimed that the Coastal Police reached the spot only 13 hours later to rescue fishermen, describing it as another instance of official negligence.

The CPI(M) also criticised Satheesan's response to questions from the media.

"When journalists sought the Chief Minister's response on the disaster, he adopted an indifferent approach by saying that his office would brief them. During previous flood situations, the Chief Minister used to interact with the media regularly, which helped reassure people and keep them alert," the statement said.

Reiterating its support for rescue and relief efforts, the party said LDF workers were already involved in relief operations and urged all its units to actively assist those affected by the monsoon disaster.

In a separate statement, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Kerala is once again facing a flood disaster," noting that 209 relief camps were sheltering 5,792 people, while eight people had died and eight others remained missing. He urged the government to intensify search operations for the missing and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"The negligence and lack of coordination in disaster management, which has worsened the suffering of the people, can never be accepted," Pinarayi said. He alleged that a dam near Ranni had been opened without adequate warning, leaving traders with no time to move their goods to safety.

He also alleged shortcomings in the management of relief camps.

"The negligence in the relief camps is also a matter of concern. The government machinery itself has admitted there were lapses in food distribution. Due to the lack of coordination among officials, volunteers, local residents and political workers had to prepare and distribute food," he said.

Calling for immediate corrective measures, Pinarayi said the government must ensure food, drinking water, medicines, safe shelter and compensation for all those affected. He also urged the government to examine the alleged lapses and take steps to prevent a recurrence, while calling on government agencies, local self-government institutions, volunteers and the public to work together to overcome the crisis.