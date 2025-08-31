Kerala: CK Janu’s JRP quits NDA over ‘negligence’

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

CK Janu, a prominent tribal activist and leader of the Muthanga agitation, has announced that her party, the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), is withdrawing from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The decision was taken on Saturday, August 30, at a JRP state committee meeting in Kozhikode.

CK Janu is a well-known tribal leader and activist from Kerala’s Wayanad district, widely known for her struggles to secure land rights for Adivasis in the state. She rose to prominence as the face of the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha, leading protests such as the Kudil Ketti Samaram and the Muthanga agitation of 2003, which highlighted the plight of landless tribal communities. Over the years, Janu has been both an activist and a political leader, forming JRP and aligning with the NDA at different points. The exit of Janu from NDA, might affect the party’s performance in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala, especially in the tribal settlements in the state.

Speaking to the media, Janu said the alliance had consistently neglected her party. “We never received any consideration from the NDA. We were left to stand alone. I am not a BJP member, but everyone identifies me as one. Yet, I have had no support from the alliance,” she said.

Reports suggest that Janu had not communicated her decision to BJP leaders in Kerala before making the announcement.

Janu also dismissed speculation about joining either the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) or the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). She clarified that JRP will remain independent and actively contest the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Janu first joined the NDA in 2016, contesting from Sultan Bathery in the Assembly elections, where she finished third with 16.23% of the votes. In 2018, she quit the alliance, again citing neglect, but returned in 2021 before now announcing her exit once more.