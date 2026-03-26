Kerala Civil society group to launch Constitution Festival, monitor SIR

In a move to counter the rising influence of far-right ideologies in the state, the 'Wake Up Keralam' (Unaroo Keralame) collective has announced a state-wide campaign, beginning with a 'Constitution Festival' in Thrissur on March 29. The festival will be opened by actor and activist Prakash Raj.

Simultaneously, the collective will organise a 'Sahavarthitva Satyagraha' (Coexistence Satyagraha) at the West Nada in Guruvayoor on the same day to promote communal harmony. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Guruvayoor had recently received widespread criticism for calling to elect a Hindu MLA from the constituency.

The collective, a coalition of various cultural, political, and environmental groups, stated that its mission is to safeguard Kerala’s legacy of social reform against "Neo-Brahminical" ideologies. The movement highlights that the history of coexistence—fought for and won by icons like Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, Poykayil Appachan, Vakkom Moulavi, Pandit Karuppan, Kochukali, and Haleema Beevi—is currently under threat from fascist forces acting with state patronage.

Formed in February 2026 as the Kerala chapter of the 'All India People's Movement' following a national meet in Bangalore, 'Wake Up Keralam' aims to provide a unified resistance against political fascism. The group maintains an independent stance, pledging to support democratic movements on an ideological basis while remaining critical of any political party that compromises with the Sangh Parivar's agenda for electoral gains.

The movement has outlined a nine-point urgent agenda for its upcoming interventions including the monitoring of the SIR process by the Election Commission of India (ECI). They criticised both the ruling and opposition fronts for failing to prevent a process that could potentially disenfranchise citizens and turn citizenship into a "question mark." Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the collective will campaign in various constituencies to block the electoral prospects of communal parties.

The movement will actively resist efforts to destroy Kerala’s social fabric through divisive media and films like The Kerala Story. It would also utilise social media to conduct rigorous fact-checking to halt the spread of fake news and communal propaganda.

The group will act as a pressure body to ensure that anti-fascist parties provide at least 33% representation for women and adequate representation for the transgender community in their candidate lists.

The movement will propagate an anti-war message, asserting that all wars serve only the interests of rulers and are inherently anti-human.