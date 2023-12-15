Kerala Chalachitra Academy in disarray as members seek removal of chairman Ranjith

Trouble is brewing in the premier Malayalam film body - Kerala State Chalachitra Academy - as nine out of the 15-member board have sought the removal of Renjith as the chairman of the academy.

This meeting took place on the penultimate day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala. When this meeting was going on, Renjith was present in his room next door to the meeting venue.

For a while things have been blowing hot and cold in the academy and things flared up when award winning film director Biju resigned from the post of director of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.