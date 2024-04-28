Kerala CEO says polling got delayed as officials took time to verify documents

"...polling got delayed much beyond the scheduled time and it has now come to our notice that 90% of the booths where the polling got delayed were those where the Congress-led UDF had a clear edge," said Venugopal.

Claiming that pro-Left personnel "hijacked" the entire poll process, he said, "The voters' list was prepared by these staff members and many voters after coming to the polling booths realized that their names are not included in the list. Despite all such negative tactics, the Congress-led UDF will win all the 20 seats."

Reacting to Congress' allegations, Kaul said the entire poll process went smoothly. "Compared to the previous polls, this time the functioning of the EVMs was excellent. In 95% of the 25,231 booths, polling got over at 6 pm and by 8 pm, polling was completed in 99% of the booths. It was in a few booths at the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, where polling continued beyond 8 pm," said the CEO.