Kerala cancels licences of Munnar taxi drivers who harassed Mumbai tourist

The Kerala government has taken stern action against three taxi drivers in Munnar who allegedly harassed a woman tourist from Mumbai for using an online cab service.

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, terming the incident a blot on Kerala’s image as a safe travel destination, had directed the immediate cancellation of the licences of the three drivers arrested in the case, which was done on Wednesday, November 5.

The three accused drivers, P Vijayakumar (40), K Vinayakan, and A Aneesh Kumar (40), were arrested on charges of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation but later released on station bail.

Their driving licences have since been suspended for six months.

“The licences of the drivers involved will be cancelled without delay. Such hooliganism cannot be tolerated in a progressive state like Kerala,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

He stressed that the government supports law-abiding drivers, including those working with online platforms, but would act firmly against intimidation and unlawful trade union practices.

The victim, Janhvi, an assistant professor from Mumbai, had shared a viral video narrating how she and her friends were threatened by a group of local taxi drivers while visiting Munnar in the last week of October.

The group had been travelling across Kochi and Alappuzha using an online taxi when they were stopped by local unionised drivers who claimed online cabs were not permitted in the hill station.

Following her post, the state government responded swiftly. Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas intervened, leading to the suspension of two police officials, Grade Sub-Inspector George Kurian and Assistant Sub-Inspector Saju Paulose, for failing to assist the tourist and allegedly siding with the local drivers.

Both the Ministers had warned that the government will not allow “such lawlessness to damage Kerala’s image as a safe and welcoming tourism destination.”