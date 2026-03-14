Kerala Cabinet clears new film policy with 92 recommendations

The Kerala Cabinet has approved a comprehensive new film policy aimed at addressing multiple aspects of the state’s film industry. The policy contains 92 recommendations and proposals developed after consultations with stakeholders across the film industry, along with feedback gathered from the public.

Several of the issues reflected in the policy were discussed during a film conclave organised by the state’s Culture Department in August last year. The discussions focused on key concerns affecting the Malayalam film industry, including contractual practices, minimum wage standards, gender justice, inclusivity, and the pricing of food and beverages in cinema theatres.

The conclave was held amid intense debate within the industry following the publication of the Justice K Hema Committee Report in 2024. The report brought renewed attention to problems such as sexual harassment, discrimination and poor working conditions in the industry, sparking calls for a comprehensive policy framework to address systemic issues in the sector.

Concerns about the safety and working conditions of women in the industry also featured prominently during the consultations. Participants emphasised the need to strengthen Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) and to clearly define what constitutes a workplace in the film industry. The discussions also highlighted the importance of ensuring safe accommodation and basic facilities for women during film shoots.

The policy was drafted following a two-day film conclave held on August 2 and 3 at the Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram, which brought together film personalities and industry representatives from India and abroad.

According to the government, the policy addresses issues related to labour practices, contractual arrangements, workplace conditions, legal frameworks and grievance redressal systems. It also outlines measures for the development of film infrastructure, film archiving, film tourism, film festivals and film societies, along with the adoption of emerging technologies and skill development initiatives within the sector.