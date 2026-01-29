Kerala Cabinet approves Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod RRTS corridor

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala Cabinet, gave in-principle approval for implementing a 583-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, signalling a renewed push for a state-wide high-speed railway network after the setback faced by the SilverLine project.

The state Cabinet, on Wednesday, decided to formally convey Kerala's interest to the Centre and authorised the state Transport Department to initiate consultations with the Union government.

Once in-principle approval is obtained from the Centre, the state will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding, following which the project's technical, financial and funding aspects -- including loan sources -- will be placed before the Cabinet for final clearance.

Describing high-speed transport as a core element of the state government's development vision, the state Cabinet noted that Kerala's geography and high population density demand a time-efficient and environmentally sustainable railway system.

The proposed RRTS aims to sharply cut travel time, improve inter-regional connectivity and expand access to employment and education.

The move comes after the K-Rail (SilverLine) project failed to progress due to technical objections from the Indian Railways and public opposition in parts of the state.

Railway approval for the detailed project report submitted by Kerala has not been forthcoming, and the conditions proposed were found to be inconsistent with the state's development objectives.

The State Cabinet identified RRTS as a more viable alternative, citing the successful Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor, which operates at speeds of 160–180 kmph, with high passenger capacity and shorter station spacing.

The system is fully grade-separated and largely elevated, a model Kerala plans to adopt to minimise land acquisition, protect natural water flow, and address public concerns.

Embankments and tunnels will be used only where unavoidable.

The RRTS corridor will be integrated with existing and proposed metro systems -- Kochi Metro, and the planned Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Metro -- to strengthen last-mile connectivity and reduce private vehicle dependence, creating a unified multimodal transport network.

On funding, Kerala intends to follow the Delhi model, with 20 per cent state share, 20 per cent Central share and 60 per cent long-term loans from international financial institutions, implemented in phases to ease fiscal pressure.

The project is planned in parallel phases: Phase I, the 284-km Thiruvananthapuram–Thrissur Travancore Line, is targeted to begin construction in 2027 and be completed by 2033, alongside the Thiruvananthapuram Metro and Kochi Metro integration.

Subsequent phases will extend the corridor to Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, with scope for future extensions to Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Mangaluru.

The Kerala Cabinet said phased but parallel execution could help realise a comprehensive state-wide RRTS network within about 12 years.