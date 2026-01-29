Kerala budget 2026: Hike for ASHA workers, major outlay for welfare pensions

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala state budget for the financial year 2026-27 has announced a hike of Rs 1000 in the monthly honorarium for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers. Anganwadi workers will also receive the same hike in payment, and Anganwadi helpers will get a monthly hike of Rs 500.

The hikes were announced in the state budget presented on Thursday, 29 January, by state Finance Minister KN Balagopal. This is the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s final budget, before the state goes to Assembly elections in April.

Balagopal also announced an allocation of Rs 14,500 crore for social security pensions, a Rs 1,000 increase in pay for pre-primary teachers, and a Rs 1,000 monthly raise for literacy mission motivators.

Funds have been allocated to the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha scheme, a programme aimed at improving financial security for vulnerable women from economically weaker households. As part of this scheme, eligible women beneficiaries receive a monthly monetary aid of Rs 1,000. A total of Rs 3,820 crore has been allocated for this scheme.

The Finance Minister also announced Rs 400 crore for the Connect to Work scholarship scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance for up to a year to educated, unemployed youth aged 18-30.

The budget has further set aside Rs 20 crore for setting up gig hubs for gig workers to relax during their hectic working hours.

Addressing concerns raised by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), particularly among religious minorities, the government announced the introduction of a Nativity Card, supported by new legislation.

An allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made to promote religious and communal harmony.

Speaking to the media before presenting the budget, Balagopal had said that Kerala can expect a realistic and practical Budget which would reflect the LDF’s convictions.