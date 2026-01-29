Kerala budget 2026: Free undergraduate education, insurance for school students

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala State Finance Minister KN Balagopal, on Thursday, January 29, presented his sixth consecutive budget of the LDF government in the Kerala Assembly, opting for a full budget despite Assembly elections being scheduled later this year, when conventionally a vote-on-account is presented.

The final budget of the second-term Pinarayi Vijayan government places strong emphasis on social security, healthcare, education and inclusive welfare measures, with a series of announcements aimed at students, workers and vulnerable sections.

In a major step for higher education, the government announced free undergraduate education for arts and science students in the state, extending Kerala’s free education framework beyond Class 12 for the first time.

The budget also introduced accident insurance for students from Classes 1 to 12. The Finance Minister said the scheme would cost Rs 15 crore annually, which has been fully provided for in the budget.

Healthcare received significant attention with the announcement of 'Medisep 2.0', an upgraded version of the state’s flagship health insurance scheme for government employees, to be launched from February 1.

Similar insurance coverage on the Medisep model will be extended to pensioners, as well as employees of public sector undertakings and cooperative institutions.

In a major public health intervention, the Finance Minister announced that victims of road accidents will receive free treatment for the first 5 days under the newly introduced “Life Saver” project. The scheme will be implemented in government hospitals and selected private hospitals, with an allocation of Rs 15 crore.

The budget also announced a new health insurance scheme for families not covered under the Karunya health scheme, with Rs 50 crore earmarked for the initiative.