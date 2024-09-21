Kerala-born entrepreneur’s company linked to pager blasts in Lebanon

The hunt for those behind the explosions targeting pagers and handheld radios in Lebanon has led to a Kerala-born Norwegian citizen. The explosions killed 12 people and injured more than 2,000. The devices were supplied to Hezbollah, a Lebanese political organization and military group, who reportedly switched to pagers from cell phone and satellite networks to evade tracking by Israel. Investigations into the explosions have now involved three nations - Taiwan, Bulgaria and Hungary - and the Norwegian citizen who was born in India. Here is a breakdown of what has happened so far.

On September 17, at around 3.45am local time in Beirut, the devices belonging to members of Hezbollah, had begun exploding and continued doing so for about an hour. Witnesses reported hearing sounds like a firework going off and seeing smoke explode from people's pockets. So far, 12 people have been killed and nearly 2,300 injured.

Why do Hezbollah use pagers

While an entire generation has grown up surrounded by cellphones, specifically smartphones, there was a time where simple pagers were a commonplace device used by doctors and other professionals "on call" for emergencies. The small devices use specific radio frequencies, and, in most cases, only send one-way messages to specific recipients. The recipient then has to use another device to either message or call back. Currently, they are considered more reliable for communication in emergency situations, for instance, such as during blackouts or natural catastrophes.

Hezbollah officials reportedly switched to pagers from cellphone and satellite networks to evade tracking by Israel. The device that exploded is of the model AR-924, which has up to nearly three months of battery life on a single charge.

Who made the pagers

The New York Times reported that the pagers were manufactured by Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, citing anonymous officials. However, Gold Apollo said that the device was not manufactured by themselves but by another company - BAC Consulting KFT - based in Hungary.

In its statement , the company said that it has established a long-term partnership with BAC CONSULTING KFT. “According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC. Regarding the AR-924 pager model mentioned in the recent media reports, we clarify that this model is produced and sold by BAC.”

The company also said that it provides only brand trademark authorisation and is not involved in the manufacturing of any products. “Our company only provides the brand trademark authorization and is not involved in the design or manufacturing of this product. Gold Apollo Co., Ltd. always complies with relevant regulations and maintains transparent and compliant partnerships with our collaborators.”

Soon after this, a Hungarian media outlet Telex found that there was no company in its designated address and that there were several other businesses registered at the same address.

There have been no reports of response from BAC.

What is the Indian-born Norwegian’s connection

Telex, on September 19, reported that the pagers were supplied to Lebanon through a Bulgaria-based company known as Norta Global Ltd. This company was founded in 2022 by Rinson Jose (37), who was born in Ondayangadi village of Wayanad in Kerala. According to reports , the company had declared a revenue of $7,25,000 for “consulting activities outside the European Union” in 2023.

Telex also quoted sources saying, “Although on paper it was BAC Consulting that signed the contract with Gold Apollo, Norta Global Ltd. was actually the one behind the deal.”

However, Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security (SANS) has cleared his name saying that the devices that exploded were not “imported, exported, or manufactured in Bulgaria”. SANS, in a statement , said that it carried out an investigation, in cooperation with the National Revenue Agency, the Ministry of Interior and the Customs Agency, in which it was established, “beyond doubt, that no communication devices were imported, exported or manufactured in Bulgaria, corresponding to those blown up on 09/17/2024 in Lebanon and Syria.”

“It has also been established that neither the company "Norta Global"... referred to in the media publications nor its owner have carried out transactions (purchase and sale of goods) falling within Bulgarian jurisdiction. According to the data acquired in the course of the conducted checks, "Norta Global"... has not carried out any financial operations falling within the scope of the Law on Measures Against the Financing of Terrorism. The company has not maintained commercial relations with natural and legal entities subject to restrictive measures under the sanctions regimes of the UN Security Council and the Council of the EU,” it said.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Rinson Jose in Wayanad, said that they believe he is not involved in the Lebanon pager blasts. “We speak daily over the phone. However, for the last three days, we have had no contact with Jose. He is a straightforward person and we trust him fully. He will not be part of any wrongdoing. He may have been trapped in these blasts,” said Thankachen, a relative of Jose.

A few years back, Jose went to Norway for higher studies. He briefly worked in London before returning to Oslo. Apart from having his own firm, Jose also works in Oslo and has a twin brother based in London.

(With inputs from IANS and DW)