Kerala blasts: Maybe a diversion from Palestine issue, says CPI(M) leader MV Govindan

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that the multiple blasts at a Jehovah’s Witness convention centre at Kalamassery in Ernakulam were an attempt to divert the attention from the Palestine issue. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, October 29, he said, "This is a very serious incident. It is happening at a time when the entire world is standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine, at a time when Kerala is uniting to fight for Palestine. Whoever is making ghastly attempts to divert public attention from that cause, there will be strict action. The government, as well as any person adhering to democratic principles, should unitedly condemn this act."

The blasts, which occurred during a prayer meeting on Sunday morning, killed one woman and injured 36 people. Kerala police said the blasts were caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and asked people to refrain from making any provocative statements on social media and maintain calm.

When asked if the bomb blasts were an attempt to divert attention from the Palestine issue, Govindan said, "We still have to investigate if there is a connection to the Palestine issue. But looking at it politically, such an incident in this context seems to be associated with terror activities. But we have to examine the situation seriously and establish the cause. Let them investigate. We need not approach this with preconceived notions.”