Kerala BJP leader Sandeep Varier joins Congress

In a significant political development, dissident BJP leader Sandeep G Varier officially joined the Congress on Saturday, November 16. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee confirmed his move, marking the culmination of Sandeep Varier’s growing disenchantment with the BJP.

Sandeep, who was a state committee member of the BJP had publicly voiced his frustrations with the party in recent months, citing feelings of being neglected by the party. He expressed dismay over the party's response during personal hardships, notably when BJP leaders failed to offer support following his mother’s death.

The move comes as a setback to the BJP, particularly amid the crucial Palakkad bye-election campaign. Sources close to the development indicate that Varier's decision was preceded by two weeks of intensive discussions with Congress leadership.

Sandeep had recently walked out of BJP’s election convention program in Palakkad after he was denied a seat on the stage. As per reports he did not attend any campaigning programs of BJP since then.

Sandeep Varier had earlier also told reporters that BJP’s top leadership could have solved the issue in a phone call but nobody did that.

Before finalising his move to the Congress, there were also reports of the former BJP leader exploring possibilities with both the CPI(M) and CPI. However, the CPI(M)'s initial reluctance, reportedly stemming from concerns over Varier's previous positions on secularism, led to these discussions not materialising.

After joining Congress Sandeep Varier said that BJP has only hatred in them. He said he was neglected and haunted by the party. He said BJP president K Suredran and team is responsible for his Congress entry.

“I am happy that I came out of a factory that generate hatred,” he reacted. He said he was abandoned by party for a Facebook post for a year, though he worked for the party.