Kerala BJP chief K Surendran calls Cong leader ‘Shikandhi’, sparks outrage

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran has sparked a controversy by calling state Congress leader K Muraleedharan a “Shikandhi”, which is often used as a transphobic slur. Shikhandi is a mythological character from Mahabharata who fights on the side of the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war. According to the mythology, he was a transman.

Surendran claimed that like Shikhandi who fought in the Kurukshetra war and whose only role was to cause the downfall of Bhishma, Muraleedharan’s only role was to split votes instead of winning. Muraleedharan will be contesting from Thrissur – a significant focus for the BJP — against the NDA’s Suresh Gopi. Muraleedharan’s candidature came as a surprise as many were expecting the Congress to field Thrissur’s sitting MP TN Prathapan.

Surendran who was speaking at the inauguration of the NDA’s booth committee offices in Kottayam said, “The sitting MP in Thrissur has admitted defeat due to the NDA candidate [Suresh Gopi]. Congress replaced him and brought in Muraleedharan to contest instead. Muraleedharan is not a candidate who actually wins, he is like Shikhandi, a candidate who is sent ahead simply to cause defeat.” In the Mahabharata, the Pandavas make Shikhandi lead the charge on Bhishma because they know that the latter would not fight a woman. As they foresee, Bhishma refuses to fight Shikhandi because he was “born a woman”.

By refusing to fight him, Bhishma is easily defeated by Arjunan who is further back among the forces.