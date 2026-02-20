Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Pinarayi over criticism of The Kerala Story 2

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, February 19, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hypocrisy and political diversion after the latter described the upcoming Hindi film The Kerala Story 2 as a “hate-mongering” project aimed at inciting communal discord.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev said CM Pinarayi was reacting selectively to freedom of expression. “When a movie came out which was against the BJP, we did not protest. He quoted freedom of expression. How is it that when somebody else makes a movie against his political thinking, it suddenly becomes a problem?” he asked.

Rajeev appeared to be referring to the 2025 controversy around Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, which faced a sustained backlash from right-wing groups, including supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), over its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots and references to Hindutva politics. Following the protests, the makers voluntarily made 24 cuts to the film , including scenes depicting violence against minorities and women, after interventions by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In his statement to ANI, Rajeev called the Chief Minister’s criticism an attempt to distract people from what he termed “10 years of failure” of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Stating that filmmakers and viewers have equal rights, he said no one had appointed the Chief Minister as a “protector” of communities. “Every Indian today, every Malayali, is given the same fundamental rights. If you have a problem with it, and if there is something illegal in the movie, go to court. But don't try to threaten people. Don't try to use your Chief Minister's position to create fear,” he said, adding that the film would be screened.