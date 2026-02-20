Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Pinarayi over criticism of The Kerala Story 2

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, February 19, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hypocrisy and political diversion after the latter described the upcoming Hindi film The Kerala Story 2 as a “hate-mongering” project aimed at inciting communal discord.
Speaking to ANI, Rajeev said CM Pinarayi was reacting selectively to freedom of expression. “When a movie came out which was against the BJP, we did not protest. He quoted freedom of expression. How is it that when somebody else makes a movie against his political thinking, it suddenly becomes a problem?” he asked.
Rajeev appeared to be referring to the 2025 controversy around Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, which faced a sustained backlash from right-wing groups, including supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), over its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots and references to Hindutva politics. Following the protests, the makers voluntarily made , including scenes depicting violence against minorities and women, after interventions by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
In his statement to ANI, Rajeev called the Chief Minister’s criticism an attempt to distract people from what he termed “10 years of failure” of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Stating that filmmakers and viewers have equal rights, he said no one had appointed the Chief Minister as a “protector” of communities. “Every Indian today, every Malayali, is given the same fundamental rights. If you have a problem with it, and if there is something illegal in the movie, go to court. But don't try to threaten people. Don't try to use your Chief Minister's position to create fear,” he said, adding that the film would be screened.
Earlier in the day, CM Pinarayi had strongly opposed reports of a sequel to The Kerala Story, reiterating his stand that the franchise promotes communal hatred. The Chief Minister said the sequel was another attempt to “demonise our secular fabric” and accused its makers of pushing fabricated narratives to portray Kerala as a hub of extremism. “Kerala will once again reject this attempt with contempt,” he said, calling for collective resistance against such campaigns.
Rajeev also shared a video clip of his remarks on Facebook, accompanied by a post questioning whether the controversy was about cinema or the Chief Minister’s “impending defeat.” In the post, he alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had failed to deliver on development, employment, healthcare, and governance, and accused Vijayan of “hiding behind a mask of secularism” by focusing public attention on a film instead of answering questions on administration. The BJP leader also reiterated party allegations about unemployment-driven youth migration, financial mismanagement, and the alleged rise of extremist influence in Kerala politics.
The controversy follows the recent release of the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, which, like its predecessor, advances the discredited ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy theory — a trope propagated by right-wing groups alleging that Muslim men lure Hindu and Christian women into relationships to forcibly convert them to Islam. The ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress in Kerala have both described the film as a propaganda project aimed at defaming the state and deepening communal divisions.
The film, written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, is scheduled for theatrical release on February 27, with its timing — weeks ahead of elections — drawing sharp political scrutiny.