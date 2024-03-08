Kerala: BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally meets NSS general secretary, seeks blessings

Thushar Vellappally, president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Kerala, met with the general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS) G Sukumaran Nair in Perunna of Changanassery on Friday, March 8. Thushar said it wasn’t a political meeting and he was there to take the blessings of Sukumaran Nair.

The NSS and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) are two major caste organisations in Kerala, and Thushar is the son of the SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan. According to reports, Thushar is likely to be the BDJS candidate in the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency.

After the meeting, speaking to media persons Thushar said that there was never a question of the BJDS not contesting the Chalakudy seat. "Kottayam, Idukki, Mavelikkara and Chalakudy are the BDJS's seats [allocated by the NDA], and an official declaration of the contestants will be made in a day or two," he said. There are reports that the BJP is considering Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the party, as a candidate in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.