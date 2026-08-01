Kerala battered by heavy rain, landslips and flash floods; 8 districts on red warning

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Heavy rainfall triggered widespread landslips, flash floods, and severe waterlogging across central Kerala on Saturday, August 1, leaving at least three people dead. The fatalities were reported from Idukki and Kottayam districts. According to reports, several people remain trapped under debris in landslip-hit areas of the two districts.

Several landslips have been reported from the eastern parts of Kottayam district. The Pamba, Manimala, and Meenachil rivers have overflowed their banks, inundating major roads and several low-lying areas in Ranni, Manimala, Erattupetta, and Pala.

In Payyanithottam in Poonjar panchayat, a house was hit by a landslip, and two people were reported missing.

Ranni in Pathanamthitta district has also witnessed severe flash floods after torrential overnight rain caused the Pamba and Manimala rivers to overflow. According to reports, waist-deep water inundated several commercial areas, submerging roads, entering shops and houses, and cutting off access to nearby interior villages.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan said the Revenue Minister will coordinate disaster management and relief operations. "A meeting of all District Collectors has been convened by the Revenue Minister at 11 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police, and other emergency agencies are fully prepared to respond to any situation," he wrote on X.

He added that the government has decided to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment while expediting rehabilitation and relief efforts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for eight districts in Kerala for Saturday, August 1, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall. The districts are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A red warning indicates the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, defined by the IMD as more than 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours.

Educational institutions in nine districts—Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta—have been declared closed for the day.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. An orange warning indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall, ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

IMD's advisory for the public