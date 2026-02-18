Kerala bar timing extension sparks political, church backlash

The Kerala government’s decision to extend bar operating hours has triggered a major political and institutional controversy, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition parties and influential Church bodies.

The order, issued by the Excise Department, extends bar timings from the earlier 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 12 midnight, effectively adding two extra hours of daily sales. The move has raised eyebrows as allegations surfaced that the decision was cleared without detailed discussion in the Cabinet or consultation within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), echoing earlier criticism over the PM SHRI agreement with the Centre.

Official sources said the order was issued following long-pending representations from bar owners. Over the past five years, bar associations had reportedly approached the government at least 11 times seeking extended hours, but their requests were consistently turned down. The sudden approval, especially ahead of elections, has prompted the Opposition to question whether revenue mobilisation, rather than policy reform, is the real motive behind the move.

As of January 31, 2025, Kerala has 847 bar licences in addition to 289 outlets operated by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO). Excise department assessments reportedly indicate that, in a state heavily dependent on liquor revenue, the additional hours could significantly boost the exchequer.

The draft liquor policy for 2025-26 had already proposed easing dry day norms in select tourism zones. It suggested allowing three-star and above hotels to serve liquor on dry days during weddings and international conferences, subject to prior approval and payment of special fees. There are also indications that certain bars in tourist hubs may be permitted to operate until 3 a.m. during business tourism events.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has strongly opposed the decision. Its Temperance Commission described the move as a “lightning-speed” policy shift and demanded its immediate withdrawal, warning against what it termed an “excise-pleasing policy” allegedly implemented without Cabinet consultation.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has also called for a rollback, alleging that tourism is being used as a pretext to promote increased liquor consumption.

Critics argue that the timing of the decision, close to elections, has fuelled public suspicion and placed the ruling front on the defensive.

The government, however, has maintained that the revised policy aims to strike a balance between economic revival, tourism promotion, and regulatory oversight, while ensuring continued revenue stability for the State.