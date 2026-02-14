Kerala baby declared brain dead after accident, parents donate organs

A ten-month-old girl who was declared brain dead following a road accident earlier this month donated her organs on Friday, February 13, benefiting multiple patients across Kerala.

Aalin Sherin Abraham, a native of Mallappally, was pronounced brain dead on February 13 at Amrita Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment for severe injuries sustained in the February 5 crash. Aalin was the daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, natives of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

“Her two kidneys will be given to a ten-year-old child undergoing treatment at the SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Even in the midst of profound grief, the parents chose to help sustain other lives. We extend our gratitude for their compassionate decision and offer our heartfelt condolences as we share in the family’s sorrow,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

The ambulance transporting the harvested organs reached Thiruvananthapuram later on Friday night.

The accident occurred near Pallam-Borma Junction on the MC Road when the car carrying Aalin, her mother and maternal grandparents collided with an oncoming vehicle while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla. The infant lost consciousness at the scene, and the other occupants sustained serious injuries.

She was initially admitted to Changanacherry Government General Hospital and later shifted to St Thomas Hospital, Changanacherry. As her condition worsened, she was transferred to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam on February 6 for advanced treatment. Despite intensive care, doctors declared her brain dead on Friday afternoon.

With the consent of her father, Arun Abraham, the organ donation process was coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation.

Her two kidneys, liver, eyes and heart valves will benefit multiple patients across the State. The kidneys have been allocated to a child at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College’s SAT Hospital. The liver has been assigned to KIMS Hospital, while the heart valve will be sent to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. Her eyes will be donated to the eye bank at Amrita Hospital.