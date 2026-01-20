Kerala Assembly’s final session begins, Finance Minister set to present budget

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The 16th and final session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Tuesday, January 20, with the customary address by Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, setting the stage for what is widely expected to be one of the most combative sessions in recent years. With Assembly elections due in April–May, the session doubles as the last formal political battleground before the state slips into full-fledged poll mode.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) enters the session in a buoyant mood, following the stinging setback suffered by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the December local body elections. The results have visibly energised the Opposition, which has stepped up its offensive against what it calls the accumulated failures of nearly a decade of Left governance.

Although the session is scheduled to continue until March, it may be curtailed once the Election Commission issues the poll notification. Finance Minister KN Balagopal is slated to present his sixth consecutive Budget on January 29, a document that will be closely scrutinised as the Left’s final major policy statement before facing the electorate.

On the floor of the House, the UDF is expected to raise the Sabarimala gold theft case and its allegations that the CPI(M) is providing political cover to the accused. The LDF, meanwhile, is likely to highlight multiple rape complaints against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, as well as alleged discrepancies in the Youth Congress’s fundraising for the Wayanad landslide victims.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who first assumed office in 2016 and went on to create history by leading the LDF to a second consecutive term in 2021, now finds himself navigating rough political waters. With only months left for the next electoral battle, CM Pinarayi is focused on damage control and narrative management.

The CPI(M) Central Committee meeting that concluded on January 18 has given Vijayan the green signal to lead both the party and the LDF’s campaign, reinforcing his authority at a critical juncture. However, at 80 and grappling with recurring health concerns, questions persist over how effectively he can criss-cross all 14 districts during an intense campaign season.

These issues are likely to be amplified on the Assembly floor, where the Opposition senses an opportunity to keep the pressure unrelenting. As the final session of the term, sparks are expected to fly. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan has already built a reputation as a far tougher adversary than his predecessors, shedding the image of a pliant Opposition.

Over the past five years, Vijayan and Satheesan have repeatedly crossed swords, producing some of the most riveting moments in recent Assembly history and often holding both Treasury and Opposition benches spellbound.

The coming weeks promise more of the same.

(With IANS inputs)