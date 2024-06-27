Kerala Assembly passes resolution against functioning of NTA

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, June 26 passed a unanimous resolution flaying the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the Union government for the shabby conduct of two key examinations– NEET and NET– which has left thousands of students in disarray.

Higher Education Minister R Bindhu proposed the resolution which also sought a thorough probe into what went wrong and the measures that have to be undertaken.

She stated that the NEET examination was introduced after cancelling the state-level examination, which was conducted properly. “NTA has repeatedly proved that they cannot conduct the examinations without lapses,” the Minister added.

"Those who registered for the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET examination are now under tremendous mental strain as all their efforts have come to naught. The Union government remains silent in the way the NTA which is responsible for the smooth conduct of these examinations did their job. We demand them to act quickly to relieve the agony that those who worked for these exams are undergoing," read the resolution that the 140-member Assembly passed unanimously.

Another resolution condemning irregularities in these exams conducted by the NTA was also passed. The motion was introduced by Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA M Vijin, who questioned the ability of the Union government to ensure national security when it was unable to securely hold entrance exams in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)