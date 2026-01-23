Kerala asks Modi: State government demands payment of over Rs 5,000 crore in arrears

The Kerala government has raised a “federal invoice” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the payment of Rs 5,783.69 crore in pending arrears to the state. Terming it the “fiscal strangulation of a performing state,” Kerala’s Department of Finance alleged that a state that pays its own way is being denied the funds that it is constitutionally entitled to.

Kerala posed four major questions to the BJP-led Union government under Prime Minister Modi: