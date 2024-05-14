Kerala: Ambulance catches fire after it hits electric pole, patient scorched to death

A patient was burned to death in Kerala’s Kozhikode after an ambulance crashed into an electric pole in the early hours of Tuesday, May 14. Around 3.50 am, the ambulance hit the pole and caught fire. The deceased was identified as 57-year-old Sulochana, a native of Nadapuram.

The accident took place near Kalluthankadavu when the patient was being shifted to the MIMS hospital from the Malabar Medical College for surgery. Sulochana was taken in a mobile ambulance that had a ventilator facility.

The ambulance reportedly hit the electric pole when it lost control due to heavy rain. Six other individuals, including Sulochana's husband Chandran, their neighbour Praseetha, a doctor, two nursing staff, and the ambulance driver had a narrow escape from the accident. All of them sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

It is believed that Sulochana was trapped in the vehicle while it caught fire. Praseetha’s husband told the media that Sulochana was a dance teacher by profession.

As per reports, the doctor, nurses, and the driver are staff members of Malabar Medical College Hospital. They have been identified as Dr Fathima Saya, nurses Harsha and Jaffar, and ambulance driver Arjun.

The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire. Additionally, the fire also spread to a three-storey building in the vicinity. As per reports, the police and fire force department worked together to bring the fire under control.